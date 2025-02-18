



Russia has proposed equipping India's Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fleet with the advanced AL-41 engine, which powers the Sukhoi-57 stealth fighter. This proposal was made during Aero India 2025 and aims to significantly enhance the performance and capabilities of the IAF's largest fighter jet fleet, which currently consists of 272 Sukhoi-30MKIs.





The existing AL-31 engine which powers the Su-30MKI is a two-shaft turbofan known for its reliability and performance. It generates a maximum thrust of approximately 12,500 kgf in afterburner mode and has been a staple in various Sukhoi aircraft, including the Su-30MKI1. While effective, the AL-31 is considered less powerful compared to newer engine technologies.





The AL-41 engine represents a significant advancement over the AL-31, featuring a better thrust-to-weight ratio, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced maneuverability. These characteristics make it particularly suitable for modern aerial combat scenarios.





The AL-41 Engine





The AL-41 engine is a fifth-generation engine with new aerodynamics and advanced materials, including high load-bearing titanium alloys. It attains a new level of turbine-inlet temperature and allows aircraft to cruise supersonically without using reheat.





The AL-41 is a designation for two different Russian military turbofan engine variants by NPO Lyulka-Saturn. One variant, the AL-41F (Izdeliye 20), is a turbofan engine with a maximum thrust of 40,000 lbf (176 kN) and a thrust-to-weight ratio of 10.5 - 11:1. The turbine inlet temperature for this variant reaches 1,642 °C (1,915 K; 2,988 °F).

The AL-41F-1S (article 117S) is a modular two-shaft turbofan engine that features thrust vector control and integrated digital control. It is installed on Su-35-type aircraft. This engine's geometry and attachment points are designed to be similar to its predecessors, the AL-31F and AL-31FP engines. This allows the AL-41F-1S to be used to upgrade Su-27/Su-30-type aircraft with minor modifications. Performance enhancements were achieved with a new low-pressure compressor with increased air flow and efficiency, as well as a new turbine with an improved blade cooling system.

The Saturn AL-41F1, also referred to as Izdeliye 30, is a high-performance afterburning turbofan engine designed for the Su-57. The AL-51F-1 is a two-shaft low-bypass afterburning turbofan engine, with a three-stage fan driven by a single-stage low pressure turbine and a five-stage high pressure compressor driven by a single-stage high pressure turbine. It has glass-fibre plastic IGVs and convergent-divergent nozzles that use serrated flaps to reduce its radar signature. It has a 19% higher thrust-to-weight ratio, 6.4% better specific thrust, and 9% lower specific fuel consumption. Its estimated thrust is 107.9 kN (24,300 lbf) dry and 166.8 kN (37,500 lbf) in afterburner, and it has full authority digital engine control (FADEC).

Key Features of The AL-41 Engine





Improved Thrust-To-Weight Ratio: The AL-41 engine offers a superior thrust-to-weight ratio compared to the existing AL-31 engine, enhancing performance during air combat, particularly in high-speed manoeuvres and at higher altitudes.





Enhanced Fuel Efficiency: This new engine provides better fuel efficiency, which can lead to extended range and operational endurance—critical factors in modern aerial warfare.





Increased Reliability: Designed for high-performance aircraft, the AL-41 is built to withstand demanding operational conditions, making it a durable choice for diverse environments.





Fifth-Generation Capabilities: Integrating the AL-41 engine could bring the Sukhoi-30MKI closer to fifth-generation standards by incorporating some of the performance enhancements seen in the Sukhoi-57.





The upgrade to the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet is seen as a strategic move to bolster India's air combat capabilities amid evolving regional threats. The IAF has been modernising its fleet and aims to maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries. The integration of the AL-41 engine could significantly improve speed, agility, and overall mission effectiveness of these aircraft.





Vadim Badekha, CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), confirmed this offer, stating, "We are offering the new AL-41 engine as part of the Sukhoi-30 upgrade to India" at Aero India 2025. This proposal not only highlights Russia's commitment to enhancing India's defense capabilities but also opens avenues for collaboration between Indian defense manufacturers and Russian technology providers.





As negotiations progress, one key aspect will be involving India's defence industry in manufacturing and installing these new engines, aligning with New Delhi's policy of increasing indigenous production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





