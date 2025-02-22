



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, recently introduced the RC 0912 Rolling Chassis at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.





This innovative military-grade rolling chassis is designed to provide a solid foundation for mission-critical vehicles, offering high customisation capabilities to meet specific operational requirements across various defence applications.





Highly customisable design allowing it to be tailored for different body styles and specialised vehicle configurations.





Built with heavy-duty materials to withstand extreme conditions while carrying heavy payloads.





A flexible wheelbase accommodates different body lengths, supported by an advanced independent suspension system that enhances ride stability and manoeuvrability across diverse terrains.





The RC 0912 can be deployed in multiple roles such as reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles, ambulances, mounted gun systems, utility vehicles, logistics support vehicles, armoured troop carriers, mortar deployment platforms, water bowsers, and fuel tankers.





This introduction showcases KSSL's expertise in integrating cutting-edge technology with durability and capacity. The product highlights India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing while offering a cost-effective alternative to fully custom-built chassis.





At IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025, Kalyani Strategic Systems also unveiled another significant product: the MArG 45 Mounted Gun System. This system is designed to enhance artillery mobility on a High Mobility Vehicle platform.





BS News







