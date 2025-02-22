



The Kalyani Group has launched the MArG 45, a 155mm/45 Cal mounted gun system, at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a defence arm of Bharat Forge, developed the MArG 45. The system is built on a 4x4 all-terrain high-mobility vehicle, providing a combination of firepower, mobility, and range.





The MArG 45 is mounted on a 4×4 high-mobility vehicle, setting it apart from competitors that use 6×6 or 8×8 chassis, offering superior manoeuvrability. Its chassis was developed in-house to ensure agility across diverse combat environments.





The system can fire conventional ammunition beyond 36 km and is compatible with NATO-standard ammunition. It carries 18 rounds with Zone 6 onboard.





Designed for rapid deployment, the MArG 45 has a swift action time of 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night. It also features shoot-and-scoot capability for superior manoeuvrability.





The gun system supports an intense rate of fire of 10 rounds in 3 minutes and a sustained rate of 42 rounds in 60 minutes.





With an elevation range from -2° to +72° and a traverse of 25° on both left and right, the MArG 45 adapts to dynamic battlefield conditions.





The MArG 45 is operated by a crew of up to six personnel.





According to Bharat Forge, the MArG 45 represents a significant advancement in defence technology, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and excellence in developing advanced artillery defence platforms that are designed and made in India.





Janes







