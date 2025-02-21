



On February 21, 2025, the Indian and Pakistani armies held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, to address rising tensions following recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack.





This brigade-commander-level meeting took place at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point, lasting approximately 75 minutes, and was characterized by a cordial atmosphere where both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and adhering to the ceasefire agreement established in February 2021.





The discussions were prompted by several recent security incidents, including an IED attack that resulted in the deaths of two Indian soldiers on February 11 and various instances of small arms fire across the LoC.





During the meeting, the Indian delegation lodged a strong protest regarding "unprovoked" firing incidents and infiltration attempts by terrorists. Both sides acknowledged the need for de-escalation to prevent further violations of the ceasefire agreement.





Despite the generally rare ceasefire violations since the renewal of the agreement in 2021, recent months have seen an up-tick in skirmishes.





The meeting aimed to reaffirm commitments to existing agreements and ensure continued vigilance along the border amid concerns about infiltration routes remaining open due to limited snowfall this winter.





Agencies







