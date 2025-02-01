



Karnataka has officially been declared "Naxal-Free" following the surrender of Kotehonda Ravindra on February 1, 2025.





This significant event marks the culmination of efforts to eliminate Naxalite influence in the region, with authorities confirming that all but one of the known Naxals have surrendered.





Ravindra's surrender took place in Chikkamagaluru, and he was noted to have been involved in Naxalite activities across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.





Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe stated that this development signifies a major step towards restoring peace in the state, emphasizing that a total of 21 Naxals have surrendered during this campaign.





The police have indicated that with Ravindra's surrender, Karnataka has effectively rid itself of organized Naxalite activity, a significant milestone for law enforcement and community safety in the region.





PTI







