



Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on February 1, 2025, during their 49th Raising Day, highlighting their bravery, dedication, and relentless vigilance in safeguarding India's extensive maritime boundaries.





In his message shared on social media, he emphasized the ICG's multifaceted role, which includes maritime security, disaster response, anti-smuggling operations, and environmental protection, describing them as "a formidable guardian of our seas".





The ICG has evolved significantly since its establishment in 1977, growing from just seven surface platforms to operating 151 ships and 76 aircraft today.





This expansion underscores its critical mission of ensuring safety across India's vast 4.6 million square-kilometre Search and Rescue Region. Over the years, the ICG has saved more than 11,730 lives, averaging one life saved every two days.





On this occasion, the Indian Coast Guard received congratulations from various dignitaries, including the President and Defence Minister of India, recognizing their outstanding contributions to national maritime security.





The motto of the ICG, "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), encapsulates its commitment to protecting India's maritime zones and supporting seafarers in distress.





ANI







