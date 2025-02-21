



The confirmation of Kash Patel as the new Director of the FBI has been hailed by the White House as a pivotal move in President Donald Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. Following a narrow Senate vote of 51-49, Patel's leadership is seen as crucial for overhauling an agency that Trump and his supporters claim has been politicized against conservatives.





The White House emphasised that under Patel's direction, the FBI will refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias.





Patel, who is an ally of Trump, expressed gratitude for his confirmation and pledged to rebuild the FBI into an organization characterized by transparency and accountability.





He aims to restore public trust in the bureau, which has faced significant scrutiny in recent years due to various investigations involving Trump and his associates.





Following his confirmation by the Senate on Thursday as director of the FBI, Patel, an ally of President Trump, expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."





Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.





During his Senate confirmation hearing on January 30, Kash Patel addressed the January 6 Capitol Riots, stating that violence against law enforcement should not be tolerated and that anyone who engages in such violence should be investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned. He also reaffirmed his commitment to exposing corruption in government, calling public service a privilege and vowing to continue holding officials accountable.





Despite receiving support from most Republican senators, Patel's nomination faced opposition from two Republicans—Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—along with all Senate Democrats. Critics have raised concerns about Patel's potential to politicize the FBI further, citing his previous comments and political activities. Nonetheless, the White House's endorsement underscores its commitment to implementing Trump's vision for law enforcement reform.





ANI







