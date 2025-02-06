



The Indian government has approved contracts totalling ₹10,147 crore to procure ammunition for the Army's Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system. The contracts, signed with Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Limited, involve area denial munition and enhanced range rockets. This initiative aims to enhance self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector and modernise artillery rocket regiments.





The contracts include ₹5,700 crore for high-explosive pre-fragmented ammunition and ₹4,500 crore for area denial munitions.





The Pinaka system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a crucial component of India's artillery strategy. It has been deployed in high-altitude areas along the northern borders with China.





The Pinaka rockets have a range of up to 75 km, with plans to extend it to 120 km and eventually 300 km.





The area denial munition has a specialised warhead designed to deliver sub-munitions over a large area, targeting vehicles, mechanized forces, and personnel to deny specific areas to the enemy. The enhanced range rockets can strike deep into enemy territory.





The procurement aims to improve precision strike capabilities and operational readiness, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative to promote indigenous defence production.





The Army is considering relying on the Pinaka system as longer-range versions become available, potentially dropping plans for alternative long-range weapons.





In addition to the rocket deals, a contract for upgrades to the Shakti software has been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





The Pinaka system has garnered interest in the export sector, with Armenia already purchasing it and several European countries, including France, expressing interest.





Agencies







