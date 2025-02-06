



US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for a working visit next week. A White House official confirmed the invitation, which follows a recent phone call between the two leaders on January 27.





During their phone conversation, Trump and Modi discussed various important topics, including immigration, enhancing India's procurement of American-made security equipment, and fostering fair trade relations.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and discussed the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, which India is set to host later in the year.





The meeting is scheduled for two days, with PM Modi expected to visit Washington, D.C. on February 12.





The invitation comes amid heightened immigration tensions between the two nations, with a US Air Force plane recently landing in Amritsar, Punjab, carrying Indian citizens allegedly involved in illegal migration.





The US Embassy has stressed its commitment to enforcing border and immigration laws.





The visit will be PM Modi's first bilateral trip to the US since Trump's second term began and follows a stop in Paris.





In 2023/24, the U.S. became India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing $118 billion. During this period, India recorded a trade surplus of $32 billion with the U.S.





Discussion between PM Modi and President Trump could also involve trade tariffs which the US president has threatened in the past with India’s high tariffs on US products.





ANI







