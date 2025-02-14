



The recent announcement of a potential F-35 fighter jet deal between the United States and India has raised significant concerns in Pakistan, prompting a reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Pakistan. During a joint press conference on February 14, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. is considering offering India its advanced F-35 Lightning-II stealth fighters, which would mark a pivotal shift in the military balance in South Asia.





The Pakistani government has expressed alarm over this development, fearing that the acquisition of F-35s by India could exacerbate the existing military asymmetry in the region. The MoFA issued a statement highlighting its apprehensions regarding the implications of such a transfer for regional stability and security. They emphasized that this move could lead to an arms race, compelling Pakistan to seek countermeasures to maintain its defence capabilities.





During a press briefing on February 14, 2025, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed significant concern regarding the United States' plans to transfer advanced military technologies to India, specifically the potential provision of F-35 stealth fighters.

The spokesperson stated, "Pakistan is deeply concerned over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability." This statement reflects Pakistan's apprehension that these developments could disrupt the existing military equilibrium in South Asia and hinder efforts towards lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan's MOFA further urged international partners to adopt a more balanced perspective on security issues in South Asia, cautioning against one-sided endorsements that do not consider the complexities of the regional dynamics. The spokesperson emphasized that such military advancements by India are unhelpful in achieving durable peace in South Asia and called for a holistic approach to peace and security matters in the region.





The potential F-35 deal is seen as part of a broader U.S.-India strategic partnership aimed at countering China's influence in Asia. If finalized, this deal would not only enhance India's air power but also challenge Pakistan's military strategy, which has historically relied on American and Chinese aircraft, including F-16s. In response to India's growing military capabilities, Pakistan is reportedly advancing its own defence initiatives, including the acquisition of Chinese J-35A stealth fighters, which are expected to provide a technological edge over India for up to 14 years.





The U.S.-India defence cooperation is part of a larger geopolitical strategy involving several nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The joint initiatives between Washington and New Delhi aim to deepen military ties and enhance collective security against shared threats, particularly from radical terrorism and aggressive postures from neighbouring countries. This evolving dynamic has led to heightened tensions in South Asia, as both India and Pakistan recalibrate their military strategies in response to perceived threats from each other and from external powers like China.





The proposed F-35 transfer to India is not just a bilateral issue but one that significantly affects regional security dynamics, prompting Pakistan to reassess its defence posture amidst fears of an escalating arms race.





