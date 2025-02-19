



During a recent interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump discussed his approach to tariffs and trade policy, emphasizing his conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding reciprocal tariffs. Trump conveyed to Modi that India would not be excluded from Washington's reciprocal tariffs, stating, "Whatever you charge, I'm charging"





Trump reiterated his stance that countries like India impose high tariffs on US imports, particularly in the automotive sector. He asserted his plan to implement reciprocal measures, meaning the US would charge the same tariffs on imports from a country as that country charges on imports from the US.





Trump views this approach as a matter of fairness, arguing that many countries unfairly benefit from trade relations with the US by imposing disproportionately high duties on American exports.





He pointed to India as a prime example, noting the country's high import duties on cars.





According to Trump, when he told Prime Minister Modi about the reciprocal tariff plan, Modi initially did not like the idea.





Trump stated that he is implementing this reciprocal approach with every country, not just India.





S&P Global Ratings suggests that the impact of US reciprocal tariffs on India will be limited because India's economy is domestically oriented and less reliant on exports.





Trump's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs is expected to be implemented after April 1, as the US trade department is working out the details for each country.





ANI







