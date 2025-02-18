Rolls-Royce has proposed to co-develop and co-design a jet engine for India, allowing India to own the Intellectual Property (IP). This offer is primarily for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which aims to produce a 5th generation stealth fighter jet, and aligns with India's goal of self-reliance in military aviation.

Rolls-Royce is actively pursuing a partnership with India for the co-development of a fighter jet engine, emphasizing a unique approach that distinguishes its offer from competitors. A senior official from the company stated that they are proposing a collaborative model which allows India to not only co-develop and co-design the engine but also to retain full ownership of the Intellectual Property (IP) associated with it. This model is aimed at empowering India to utilize the technology for both current and future defence programs.





In discussions surrounding the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Rolls-Royce has highlighted its commitment to transferring complete IP rights to India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). This contrasts with offers from other companies, such as SAFRAN, which only propose partial IP transfers. The ability for India to fully control the design and technology is viewed as a significant advantage, enhancing India's long-term autonomy in defence technology.





The collaboration aligns with India's broader goal of indigenizing its defence production capabilities under initiatives like "Make in India." Rolls-Royce's proposal includes establishing production facilities in India and providing ongoing support for engine testing, which is crucial for the development process. The strategic implications of this partnership are substantial, especially as India seeks to strengthen its military capabilities amidst growing regional tensions and a desire for self-reliance in defence technology.





Rolls-Royce has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited to collaborate on the development of 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTGs) specifically for the Indian market. This partnership aims to cover various aspects including design, development, manufacturing, and comprehensive sales and support activities for these marine GTGs.



