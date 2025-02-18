Offering To Co-Develop And Co-Design Jet Engine, Allowing India To Own The Intellectual Property SRolls Royce
Rolls-Royce has proposed to co-develop and co-design a jet engine for India, allowing India to own the Intellectual Property (IP). This offer is primarily for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which aims to produce a 5th generation stealth fighter jet, and aligns with India's goal of self-reliance in military aviation.
Rolls-Royce is actively pursuing a partnership with India for the co-development of a fighter jet engine, emphasizing a unique approach that distinguishes its offer from competitors. A senior official from the company stated that they are proposing a collaborative model which allows India to not only co-develop and co-design the engine but also to retain full ownership of the Intellectual Property (IP) associated with it. This model is aimed at empowering India to utilize the technology for both current and future defence programs.
In discussions surrounding the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Rolls-Royce has highlighted its commitment to transferring complete IP rights to India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). This contrasts with offers from other companies, such as SAFRAN, which only propose partial IP transfers. The ability for India to fully control the design and technology is viewed as a significant advantage, enhancing India's long-term autonomy in defence technology.
The collaboration aligns with India's broader goal of indigenizing its defence production capabilities under initiatives like "Make in India." Rolls-Royce's proposal includes establishing production facilities in India and providing ongoing support for engine testing, which is crucial for the development process. The strategic implications of this partnership are substantial, especially as India seeks to strengthen its military capabilities amidst growing regional tensions and a desire for self-reliance in defence technology.
Rolls-Royce has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited to collaborate on the development of 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTGs) specifically for the Indian market. This partnership aims to cover various aspects including design, development, manufacturing, and comprehensive sales and support activities for these marine GTGs.
At the Aero India 2025 event, Alex Zino, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Future Programs at Rolls-Royce (Defence), emphasised the company's commitment to expanding its operations in India. He highlighted that Rolls-Royce already has a significant manufacturing presence in the country, producing complex aerospace components through partnerships with various suppliers and joint ventures, including International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL) and Force Motors.
Zino noted that Rolls-Royce plans to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030, aligning with India's vision for defence indigenization and modernization. This initiative aims to enhance local production capabilities and support the broader goal of self-reliance in defence technologies. The IAMPL facility in Tamil Nadu is a key example, where over 160 complex aerospace components are manufactured, serving not only Rolls-Royce's global fleet but also the entire aerospace ecosystem.
Zino elaborated on the strategic partnerships that underpin these expansion efforts. The collaboration with IAMPL and Force Motors is crucial for developing advanced technologies and capabilities tailored to India's defence needs. Additionally, Rolls-Royce is exploring co-development opportunities for combat engine technologies, which would empower India to own intellectual property and drive future upgrades and exports.
The company is committed to creating a robust ecosystem in India that encompasses everything from design to production. Zino emphasized that successful technology transfer from the UK to India is essential for achieving true self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Furthermore, Rolls-Royce's longstanding relationship with the Indian Armed Forces, which includes powering various military platforms with over 1,400 engines, underscores its dedication to enhancing India's defence capabilities.
BAE Systems, along with Rolls-Royce, has offered India partnership in the Global Combat Air Program to develop a 6th generation fighter jet in cooperation with Italy and Japan.
Rolls-Royce has a seven-year partnership with Azad Engineering to manufacture critical components for its defence. This aligns with Rolls-Royce's commitment to building a strong presence in India through local partnerships, furthering the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).
Rolls-Royce has a long history in India, powering many aircraft of the Indian Air Force and offering the first whole engine technology transfer agreement. They are also offering marine engines for the Indian Navy.
