



The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has refuted claims made by the U.S. State Department that Panama agreed to eliminate fees for U.S. government vessels transiting the canal. The ACP maintains that there have been no adjustments to the tolls and fees for canal transit.





The Panama Canal Authority denies the U.S. State Department's announcement of a fee waiver for U.S. government vessels.





The Canal Authority asserts that it maintains its standard transit toll policy.





Despite denying the fee waiver, the ACP has stated its willingness to engage in discussions with U.S. officials regarding the transit of U.S. warships.





The U.S. State Department had claimed that "U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year".





This issue follows statements from President Donald Trump expressing concerns about fees charged to U.S. ships and China's involvement with Panama’s ports. Trump had also threatened to "take back" the canal.





The U.S. largely constructed the canal in 1914 and administered the surrounding territory for decades, but fully handed control to Panama in 1999. The Panama Canal Authority has managed the canal since 2000.





Comunicado del Canal de Panamá. pic.twitter.com/huTl3d7wz7 — Canal de Panamá (@canaldepanama) February 6, 2025





Sharing a post on X, the US State Department wrote, "US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the US government millions of dollars a year."





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had arrived in Panama on February 1, marking his first trip since holding the job as US top diplomat.





"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in November.





ANI







