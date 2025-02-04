



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House next week at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. This visit is set for February 12, 2025, and will last for two days, during which the leaders will discuss various aspects of the U.S.-India relationship, including trade and security cooperation.





The invitation follows a phone call between Modi and Trump on January 27, where they emphasized their commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India strategic partnership. They discussed key issues such as immigration, the importance of India purchasing more American-made security equipment, and fostering fair bilateral trade relations. The two leaders also addressed regional security concerns in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe during their conversation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump are expected to discuss several key topics:





Trade Relations: The leaders will focus on improving trade ties, particularly addressing U.S. tariffs that impact India's access to the American market. Modi aims to ensure that tariffs do not hinder key sectors like technology and manufacturing.





Immigration: A significant topic will be illegal immigration, with discussions likely revolving around strategies to address undocumented migrants. India is reportedly open to assisting in the return of illegal immigrants while safeguarding established immigration channels for skilled professionals and students.





Defence Cooperation: Enhancing bilateral defence ties will be a priority, including collaboration within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework, which also involves Japan and Australia. This is particularly relevant given shared concerns over China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





Energy Security: The discussions are expected to cover energy cooperation, focusing on increasing collaboration in renewable energy, nuclear power, and trade in oil and gas, reflecting India's growing energy demands.





Regional Security Issues: The leaders will likely address broader regional security concerns, including stability in LAC with China, Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.





Modi's upcoming visit marks his first bilateral trip to the U.S. since Trump's inauguration for a second term. The Prime Minister will travel to Washington D.C. after attending an Artificial Intelligence Action summit in Paris on February 10-11. The bilateral trade between India and the U.S. has been significant, exceeding $118 billion in 2023-24, with India enjoying a trade surplus of $32 billion.





