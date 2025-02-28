



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently welcomed the European Union's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), a move that underscores the strengthening of strategic ties between India and the EU.





The IPOI, launched by India in 2019, aims to promote cooperation and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on aspects such as freedom of navigation, sustainable development, and environmental protection.





PM Modi praised the EU's participation, emphasizing the importance of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region. Both sides have agreed to collaborate on triangular development projects for sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific and Africa.





During his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the EU's involvement in the IPOI, noting that it reflects the mutual trust and shared values between India and the EU.





The visit of the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India was termed "unprecedented," marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.





The two sides also discussed advancing cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, and security, with plans to conclude a bilateral Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.





The EU's decision to join the IPOI aligns with its broader strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which emphasizes sustainable and fair trade, investment, and adherence to democratic values.





President von der Leyen emphasised the importance of maritime security and the potential for expanded joint naval exercises, highlighting the critical role of the Indian Ocean in global trade.





The partnership between India and the EU is expected to drive economic growth and stability in the region, leveraging their strategic partnership to address global challenges.





