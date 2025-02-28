



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the strategic partnership between India and the European Union, describing it as "organic and natural" and built on foundations of trust and democratic values.





This partnership has evolved significantly over two decades, with a focus on shared progress and prosperity. During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi, PM Modi emphasized the importance of elevating and accelerating this partnership through various initiatives.





The discussions included plans for a free trade agreement, which is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025. Additionally, both parties have agreed to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, green growth, security, skilling, and mobility.





A blueprint for cooperation has been prepared, covering these key sectors. Notably, India and the EU have decided to initiate a space dialogue and host a Green Hydrogen Forum and an Offshore Wind Energy Business Summit, reflecting their commitment to sustainable development and clean energy solutions.





The partnership also extends to security cooperation, with agreements to work together on cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and maritime security.





Furthermore, PM Modi expressed optimism about the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), viewing it as a potential driver for global commerce and sustainable growth. The EU's involvement in initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative further underscores the deepening strategic ties between India and the EU.





In recent years, the EU has been a significant partner for India, supporting various projects with substantial investments. For instance, the European Investment Bank has committed €1 billion to support green hydrogen projects in India.





The partnership also includes strong people-to-people ties, with thousands of Indian students and researchers benefiting from EU scholarships and funding programs. Overall, the India-EU strategic partnership is poised to expand further, addressing shared challenges and opportunities in the coming years.





ANI







