



At Aero India 2025, the Polish defence firm WB Group and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) through WB Group's Indian joint venture, WB India.





Under the collaboration, WB India will focus on decentralised collaborative autonomy—an emerging technology that allows multiple drones to operate in coordination with minimal human intervention. The collaboration is expected to drive next-generation autonomous solutions tailored for India’s military reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational needs.





The agreement demonstrates WB Group's commitment to strengthening its position in India's defence sector as demand grows for autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in military and security operations.





WB India CEO Ashish Sharma said that the company is excited to partner with L&T to deliver indigenous systems that will augment the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





The partnership aligns with the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost indigenous defense production.





WB Group has demonstrated its FlyEye reconnaissance drones in India, with growing interest from the Indian Army.





WB Group is considered a global leader in combat-proven UAV solutions.





Other companies were also present at Aero India 2025. TATA Elxsi and Garuda Aerospace signed an MoU to establish a UAV centre for developing drone technologies for Indian defence, agriculture, and smart city applications. Zen Technologies signed an MoU with TXT Group to develop advanced pilot training solutions. HENSOLDT is also using the event to push its "Make-in-India" initiative.





