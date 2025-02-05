



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to support Bhutan in enhancing its defence preparedness during a recent meeting with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA). This meeting took place in New Delhi as part of Lt Gen. Tshering's six-day visit to India, which began on February 2, 2025.





Singh emphasiSed India's readiness to assist Bhutan in capability enhancement, including the provision of military equipment and assets tailored to Bhutan's national priorities. This initiative aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which prioritizes strong relations with neighbouring countries.





The discussions covered various aspects of bilateral relations, focusing on deepening defence and security cooperation between the two nations. Lt Gen. Tshering expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support in modernising Bhutan's defence infrastructure and training RBA personnel.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working closely towards a shared vision of peace and prosperity in the region. The meeting also provided an opportunity to address the overall situation in the Doklam plateau, a historically sensitive area between India and China that has seen military standoffs in the past.





India and Bhutan have maintained a close diplomatic relationship since the signing of their Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 1949, revised in 2007. This partnership has been characterized by regular political exchanges and extensive cooperation in various sectors, including defence. The ongoing high-level engagements aim to further strengthen these ties, especially in light of regional security dynamics involving China.





PTI







