



General Said Chanegriha, the Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army, is scheduled to visit India from February 6 to February 12, 2025.





This visit aims to strengthen the historical ties between Algeria and India and enhance mutual cooperation, particularly in defence matters.





During his visit, General Chanegriha is expected to engage in discussions that will focus on deepening military cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.





This follows a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2024 between Indian and Algerian defence officials, which marked a significant step in bilateral military relations.





The visit underscores both countries' commitment to fostering a robust partnership that includes not only defence but also trade and technological exchanges, reflecting their shared strategic interests on the global stage.





Agencies







