



Aero India 2025 is set to take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. This prestigious air show will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft, along with cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies.





Notably, the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet will make its debut at this event, marking a significant milestone in India's defence landscape and signalling a shift in defence collaboration between India and Russia.





“The Su-57 can be considered the most tested fifth-generation fighter in real combat conditions today,” said ROSTEC, the parent company of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) which manufactures the Su-57.

“Today, the Su-57 successfully carries out combat missions during the Special Military Operation (in Ukraine). The fighter demonstrated its effectiveness in hitting air and ground targets, including precision strikes from long distances. It is used around the clock, in any weather conditions and in a complex jamming environment,” ROSTEC added.





The Sukhoi Su-57, Russia's fifth-generation fighter jet, incorporates advanced stealth technologies aimed at minimizing its radar visibility.

The Su-57's design avoids sharp edges and right angles, which helps in reducing radar cross-section (RCS). The fuselage and wings are shaped to have smooth contours and consistent angles, which scatter radar waves rather than reflecting them directly back to the source.

To maintain a low profile, the Su-57 carries its weapons in internal bays. This design choice not only preserves its aerodynamic efficiency but also minimizes external radar signatures.

The aircraft is coated with materials that absorb radar waves, further decreasing its detectability. These materials are strategically applied to various surfaces of the aircraft, including the engine inlets, which are designed to obscure engine components from radar detection.

The cockpit features a specialized glass developed by ONPP "Technology" that employs a metal-optical coating. This coating significantly reduces radar visibility and protects onboard electronics from ultraviolet radiation.

The Su-57 is equipped with thrust-vectoring engines that enhance its manoeuvrability, allowing it to perform complex aerial manoeuvres while maintaining stealth characteristics35. This capability is complemented by a high degree of static instability designed into the aircraft's structure.





