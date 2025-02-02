



Eight Maoists were killed in a significant encounter with security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on February 1, 2025. The gunfight erupted around 8:30 AM in the Gangaloor police station area during a joint anti-Maoist operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action).





The operation commenced following intelligence reports regarding the presence of Maoist cadres from the 'West Bastar division' in the region. As a result of the encounter, two personnel from the DRG sustained injuries but are reported to be in stable condition.





Authorities recovered several weapons from the site, including an INSAS rifle and a barrel grenade launcher.





This incident marks a continuation of a broader counterinsurgency effort in Chhattisgarh, where 48 Maoists have been killed in various encounters since the beginning of the year.





The state government has emphasised its commitment to eradicating Maoist influence and promoting development in affected areas.





Agencies







