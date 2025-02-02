



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised the Union Budget 2025, describing it as "forward-looking, employment-centric, and growth-oriented."





He expressed his support in a post on social media, congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget presentation, which he believes will stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities.





The budget emphasizes various sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and digitalization, aiming to enhance overall economic consumption and factor market reforms.





This approach aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a developed India by 2047. Jaishankar's endorsement reflects a broader governmental strategy to foster national development through targeted fiscal policies that prioritize employment generation and sustainable growth.





ANI







