



On February 15, 2025, one of Taiwan's advanced jet trainers, the AIDC T-5 Brave Eagle, crashed into the sea off Taitung after reporting a dual engine failure during a training exercise. The aircraft, which had logged only 183 flight hours, was piloted by Major Lin Wei, who successfully ejected and was rescued unharmed, though he displayed mild hypothermia and was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital for observation.





This incident marks the first major setback for the AT-5 program since its inception. Developed by the state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) with a budget of T$68.6 billion (approximately $2.1 billion), the AT-5 Brave Eagle is intended to replace Taiwan's aging fleet of AT-3 and U.S.-made F-5 trainers. The aircraft had its first test flight in 2020 and began delivery to the air force in 2021, with plans to acquire a total of 66 units by 2026.





The single pilot flying the dual-cockpit aircraft was rescued after parachuting out, while the jet, which had only 183 flying hours, crashed into the sea, it said, adding that an investigation team has been set up.





In response to the crash, Taiwan's Air Force has grounded all Brave Eagle training jets while an investigation is launched to determine the cause of the engine failure. This crash comes at a time when Taiwan is emphasizing the development of its domestic defence capabilities amid increasing military tensions with China.





