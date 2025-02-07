



The TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet program faces significant production slowdowns due to protracted delays in engine deliveries from General Electric (GE), exacerbating operational challenges for the Indian Air Force (IAF), reports Ajay Banerjee of The Tribue.





Causes of Delay: GE’s Engine Supply Chain Issues





GE Aerospace, contracted to supply 99 F404-IN20 engines for the MK-1A, has faced two-year delays due to global supply chain disruptions and financial instability at a South Korean subcontractor. Deliveries, originally slated to begin in March 2023, are now expected only by March/April 2025.





Impact On HAL’s Production: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) relies on these engines for assembly. With just two engines received as of February 2025, HAL can produce only 2–3 jets in FY 2024–25, far below the planned 16–18.





Operational Impact On IAF





Squadron Strength Crisis: The IAF operates 30 fighter squadrons against an authorized strength of 42.5, with delays worsening preparedness amid China’s rapid airpower advancements.





Legacy Delays: The IAF has yet to receive 40 TEJAS jets ordered in 2010, with deliveries lagging since 2016. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticized the slow pace, stating, “Technology delayed is technology denied”.





Government And Industry Response





Penalties and Diplomatic Outreach: India invoked penalty clauses against GE for contract breaches. PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised the issue during U.S. visits, securing GE’s commitment to start deliveries by mid-2025.





HAL’s Mitigation Efforts: HAL plans to scale production to 24 jets annually by 2025–26 if engines arrive on time. It may use refurbished engines from existing stocks to bridge short-term gaps.





Engine Deliveries: GE’s revised schedule aims to supply engines from April 2025, with HAL targeting peak output of 8 jets per production line across three facilities.





Indigenous Alternatives: India is negotiating technology transfers for critical engine components to reduce future dependency.





The TEJAS MK-1A delays underscore systemic challenges in defence procurement and indigenous production. While diplomatic efforts and penalties aim to hold GE accountable, the IAF’s operational readiness hinges on timely engine deliveries and HAL’s ability to ramp up output.





Tribune News Service







