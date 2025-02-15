



The TEJAS MK-2 will have two new sensors that differentiate it from the TEJAS MK-1: the Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and the Infrared Search and Track System (IRST). These sensors are being developed by the Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), a part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Key features of the new sensors:





Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS): MAWS provides 360-degree coverage around the aircraft, allowing for autonomous detection, tracking, and automatic cue generation for approaching missiles. It can detect multiple threats with a low false alarm rate and initiate automatic countermeasure cueing. Six MAWS will be mounted on different parts of the MK-2.





Infrared Search And Track System (IRST): The IRST is a long-range, dual-band system capable of tracking multiple targets and handling air-to-air and air-to-ground target tracking. The design of the IRST is similar to the Passive Infrared Airborne Track Equipment (PIRATE) IRST system used on the Eurofighter Typhoon. The IRST will provide coverage of +/- 80 in azimuth and +/-40 in elevation and can track a target not using after burner from 50 km and from 100km.





The sensors are currently in the trial stage, with completion expected by December this year. Six MAWS will be mounted on different parts of the MK-2, and IRST will be on the front of the aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-2 is slated for production by 2027-2028. These new sensors will be integrated with other advanced avionics, including an AESA radar, unified electronic warfare suite, and a digital flight control computer. The TEJAS MK-2 will also feature a redesigned cockpit with a touch-sensitive wide area display and a holographic head-up display.





