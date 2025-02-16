



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a significant conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 15, 2025. During this discussion, Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump's commitment to ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





This dialogue follows a recent phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which marked a resumption of direct communication after a three-year hiatus and surprised European allies due to its implications for U.S.-Russia relations.





The State Department confirmed that Rubio and Lavrov discussed not only the Ukraine crisis but also potential collaboration on various bilateral issues.





This conversation is part of a broader strategy as U.S. officials prepare for upcoming peace talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, these talks will exclude European allies, raising concerns about their involvement in the peace process.





Rubio's reaffirmation of Trump's dedication to finding a resolution comes amid heightened tensions and discussions about the future of U.S.-Russia relations, particularly concerning military and diplomatic engagements in Europe.





The U.S. administration has expressed intentions to initiate negotiations promptly to halt what Trump described as a "ridiculous war" characterized by unnecessary loss and destruction.





ANI







