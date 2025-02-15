India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its new Virupaksha radar at Aero India 2025, marking a significant advancement in radar technology for the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI upgrade program. This radar is an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) system designed to replace the older Russian-made N011 Bars radar currently in use.





The radar can simultaneously detect and measure four-dimensional parameters of targets, including range, azimuth, elevation, and relative velocity. This capability is crucial for modern aerial combat scenarios.





Virupaksha operates in various modes—air-to-air, close combat, air-to-ground, air-to-sea, and navigation—allowing it to adapt to different mission requirements simultaneously.





The radar features a 950 mm diameter antenna equipped with approximately 2,400 Gallium Nitride (GaN) transmit/receive modules.





This design enhances resolution and situational awareness while providing high output power and improved signal reception.





While specific operational frequencies and range specifications have not been disclosed, it is expected that the radar will achieve detection ranges of 300-400 km for fighter-sized targets.





Integrated with advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM), the Virupaksha radar is designed to operate effectively in complex electronic warfare environments.





The design architecture of the Virupaksha radar has been finalized, and DRDO officials are currently in the process of developing subsystems. Ground testing is anticipated to begin soon, followed by in-flight trials. However, DRDO has not yet selected a production partner for this radar system but expects significant demand for its production and sustainment.





The introduction of the Virupaksha radar is part of a broader modernization effort for the Indian Air Force's fleet of 84 Su-30MKI aircraft. This upgrade aims to extend the operational lifespan of these aircraft by 25 years and enhance their combat capabilities significantly in modern warfare scenarios.





