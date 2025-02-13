



Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are set to deliver the first batch of STARstreak man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) to the Indian Army in 2025. The announcement was made at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, India. This procurement is aimed at enhancing India's air defence capabilities, equipping the Indian Armed Forces with the latest systems resistant to countermeasures.





The contract stems from a request for information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army in June 2024 to procure an unspecified number of very-short-range air defence (VSHORAD) systems.





A teaming agreement was signed between BDL and Thales in 2021 to produce the STARStreak MANPADS in India, with Thales providing technology transfers to support BDL's production. Approximately 60% of the system is manufactured in India.





The STARStreak missile has a range of 7 km and can reach speeds exceeding Mach 3. It incorporates three independently guided winged darts, each with its own guidance and control system, a high-density penetrating explosive warhead, and a delayed-action fusing system. The darts are guided by two laser beams in a fixed formation.





This agreement marks the first major contract under the United Kingdom's "Defence Partnership-India" program, which aims to reduce trade barriers and facilitate government-to-government contracting.





The initial supply of STARStreak missiles and launchers marks the first time India has received this VSHORAD capability.





The partnership aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, promoting local industry through collaborations with global organizations.





Thales reaffirms its commitment to transferring combat-proven capabilities to strengthen India's defense industry.





The production partnership with India is expected to increase production at the Thales Belfast site in the UK, where the Laser Beam Riding Missile (LBRM) is designed.





