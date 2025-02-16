



Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) and VEDA Aeronautics (P) Ltd have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and high-speed aerial weapon systems for battlefield applications. The signing took place at Aero India 2025.





VEDA Aeronautics will use BFL's microjet engines in its unmanned systems. BFL will concentrate on creating indigenous jet engines with thrust up to 400 kgf to power unmanned systems for the Indian defence forces. BFL's 40 kgf and 45 kgf engines are in serial production and VEDA will use them for all defence projects.





The collaboration aims to leverage the capabilities of both companies to strengthen India's defence sector and contribute to national self-reliance.





The partnership aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, focusing on developing niche technologies for Indian and global defence needs. VEDA Aeronautics specializes in unmanned aerial and weapon systems, incorporating narrow AI, electro-optics, and robotics.





