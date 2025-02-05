



Philemon Yang, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has commenced a four-day visit to India, starting on February 4, 2025. This visit is at the invitation of India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and aims to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.





Yang is scheduled to hold discussions with Minister Jaishankar, focusing on multilateral cooperation and significant global challenges. He will also pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu during his stay in New Delhi.





Following his time in New Delhi, Yang will travel to Bangalore. His itinerary includes visits to prominent institutions such as Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he will engage with experts on India's advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructure.





Philemon Yang assumed the presidency of the UNGA on September 10, 2024. Before this role, he served as Prime Minister of Cameroon from 2009 to 2019 and has held various ministerial positions throughout his career. His presidency has been marked by the adoption of "A Pact for the Future," aimed at fostering multilateral solutions for global challenges.





This visit signifies India's commitment to enhancing its engagement with the UN and underscores the importance of multilateralism in addressing contemporary global issues.





ANI











