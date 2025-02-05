



The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps recently showcased its operational excellence through a live fire exercise conducted in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim. This event, held on February 4, 2025, highlighted the corps' adaptability and readiness to tackle diverse operational challenges, particularly in the context of high-altitude warfare.





The units were specifically preparing for battle in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim, showcasing their adaptability and readiness for diverse operational environments.





The exercise involved coordinated firepower and precision strikes, demonstrating the units' preparedness for various combat scenarios.





The Trishakti Corps emphasised its commitment to maintaining high standards of efficiency, agility, and mission readiness across different terrains, ensuring it can meet evolving security needs.





The live fire drills underscored the corps' capability to execute rapid deployment and effective combat strategies in challenging environments.





This exercise is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and ensure that its forces remain fully equipped to address contemporary security challenges.





ANI







