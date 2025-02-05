On February 4, 2025, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), met with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. This meeting was part of a six-day visit to India that began on February 2, coinciding with the visit of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to India for the Maha Kumbh Mela.





During their discussions, both leaders focused on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in defence cooperation. Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to support Bhutan's defence preparedness by providing necessary military equipment and assets, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Lt Gen Tshering expressed gratitude for India's ongoing assistance in modernizing Bhutan's defence infrastructure and training RBA personnel.





The visit is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Bhutan, which has a long history of diplomatic and military cooperation. This relationship is underpinned by a treaty of friendship originally signed in 1949 and revised in 2007. The two nations have maintained regular political exchanges, further solidifying their ties.





Additionally, Lt Gen Tshering's agenda included meetings with several senior Indian military officials, including the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Advisor. His discussions are expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration between the two militaries and address mutual security concerns in the region.





