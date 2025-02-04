



The participation of the US Air Force in Aero India 2025 has seen conflicting updates. While initial reports confirmed the inclusion of advanced fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon, the US Air Combat Command later cancelled their flying demonstrations due to ongoing investigations into a recent F-35 crash in Alaska. Despite this, some US aircraft, such as Boeing’s KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling plane, may still be part of the static display.





Aero India is Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, showcasing advanced military technologies and attracting global participants. The theme for this year's event is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," focusing on fostering international partnerships and promoting indigenous defence capabilities.





Business Engagements: The first three days (February 10-12) will focus on business interactions, allowing Indian and foreign companies to collaborate and explore new opportunities. The final two days (February 13-14) will be open to the public, featuring spectacular aerobatic performances and static displays of advanced military aircraft.

Defence Ministers' conclave a significant event will focus on building resilience through international defence cooperation, facilitating strategic partnerships among nations. Over 800 exhibitors from more than 15 countries are expected to showcase cutting-edge technologies, including advanced fighter jets like the F-35 and Su-57, along with various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other innovations in defence technology.





While the USAF has confirmed its participation, it has cancelled the demonstration flights of its F-35A and upgraded F-16 fighter jets due safety reviews and India’s focus on indigenous projects like the AMCA, which may relate to India's evolving defence needs and recent incidents involving the F-35. However, other U.S. aircraft, such as the KC-135 Stratotanker, are expected to be present.





The event will also feature Russia's fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57, marking its debut at Aero India. This highlights a competitive showcase between American and Russian military technologies.





Airspace Management: To facilitate the event, Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport has issued advisories regarding airspace closures from February 5 to 14, which may affect flight operations during this period.





Overall, Aero India 2025 promises to be a significant event for defence and aerospace sectors, with both U.S. and Russian aircraft on display, despite some changes in the expected line-up of participating aircraft.





