Recent tensions along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal have escalated due to multiple incidents of unauthorized construction by Bangladeshi nationals, which the Border Security Force (BSF) has intervened to halt.





On January 31, 2025, the BSF intervened to stop the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) from constructing a sentry post bunker in the Dahagram Angarpota area, located within 150 yards of the international border. This action was part of ongoing efforts to prevent illegal constructions that violate bilateral agreements prohibiting such activities near the border.





On February 1, 2025, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Kishanganj sector observed fortification work being conducted at night along the embankment of the Kulik River in Thakurgaon, North Dinajpur district. This area is situated within a restricted zone near the India-Bangladesh border and falls under the jurisdiction of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at their Govindpur border outpost. The BSF raised immediate objections to this construction, which violated established Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines prohibiting such activities within 150 yards of the international boundary.





In addition to the bunker incident, BSF personnel also thwarted attempts by Bangladeshi citizens to construct two illegal houses within the same restricted zone in the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari. These constructions were observed taking place under the watch of BGB personnel on their side of the border.





The recent construction attempts come amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly following a political upheaval in Bangladesh last August. Since then, there have been several confrontations over construction rights and border security issues, leading to a breakdown in previously agreed-upon protocols regarding border management.





The BSF has called for a command-level flag meeting with BGB officials to address these illegal constructions and reaffirm adherence to joint guidelines that restrict defence-related constructions within 150 yards of the border. The BSF has reported that similar unauthorized activities have been observed at multiple points along the border, prompting ongoing vigilance and intervention efforts.





The BSF's recent actions reflect a proactive approach to maintaining border integrity and preventing unauthorized activities that could escalate tensions between India and Bangladesh.





Agencies







