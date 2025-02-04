



ISRO is currently facing a significant challenge with its NVS-02 satellite, which was launched on January 29, 2025, as part of its 100th mission. The satellite was intended to provide vital navigation services as part of India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. However, a critical failure occurred when the valves responsible for allowing oxidizer flow to the thrusters failed to open, preventing the satellite from executing necessary orbit-raising manoeuvres after being placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO).





The NVS-02 is currently in an elliptical GTO, which is not optimal for its operational capabilities. The satellite's systems are reported to be functioning normally, including successful solar panel deployment and stable communication with ground control.





The malfunctioning valve has halted any attempts to correct the satellite's orbit, leaving it stranded in its current position. This situation poses risks due to potential atmospheric drag affecting the satellite's trajectory.





In light of the thruster failure, ISRO engineers are exploring alternative strategies to utilize the satellite from its current orbit. They are assessing possible operational methods that could allow the NVS-02 to function effectively despite not reaching its intended geostationary position. A dedicated committee has been convened to evaluate recovery options, and ISRO has indicated that they are working on maximizing the utility of the satellite in its current state.





The NVS-02 satellite is crucial for providing accurate positioning, navigation, and timing services across India and beyond. Its successful operation is vital for various applications, including strategic military operations and civilian navigation systems. The ongoing technical issues highlight the complexities involved in satellite deployment and management within India's ambitious space program.





As ISRO continues to grapple these challenges, updates on their strategies and potential solutions are expected in the coming days.