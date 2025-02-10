



The U.S. Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 will feature 21 exhibitors from 9 U.S. states, highlighting the country’s commitment to strengthening aerospace and defence ties with India.





The pavilion, spanning over 1,000 square meters, will act as a central location for collaboration, business networking, and the display of advanced solutions.





Visitors can explore the exhibits, connect with industry leaders, and discover the latest advancements in defence, aviation, and aerospace technologies using a digital directory and floor plan.





Aero India, the largest air show in Asia, is organized by the Indian Ministry of Defence and supported by the Government of India. The event has tripled its exhibitor list in the last ten years, becoming a key event for U.S. companies interested in exporting to India.





India is the world’s second-largest importer of aerospace and defence products, making Aero India 2025 a dynamic export opportunity for American suppliers.





Aviation & Defence Universe (ADU) is a media partner for Aero India 2025, in collaboration with Kallman Worldwide, and will provide coverage of the U.S. Partnership Pavilion, showcasing innovations and advancements from American companies.





The U.S. delegation is led by Chargé d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews, and includes General Kevin Schneider, Commander, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague

Spectators can view U.S.-made defence equipment and technology, such as the F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.





