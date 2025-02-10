VEM Technologies had displayed its AsiBal ATGM (ATGM) at the Aero India 2023 show





VEM Technologies Private Limited, based in Hyderabad, played a key role in the structural manufacturing, assembly, and integration of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The AMCA will be showcased at Aero India 2025, an international aerospace and defence exhibition in Bangalore.





VEM Technologies specialises in designing, developing, and producing systems for weapons, aeronautics, and space applications. They are involved in manufacturing fuselages and generators for fighter aircraft, as well as developing onboard systems for defence helicopters and jets.





VEM will showcase indigenous weapon systems like the AsiBal anti-tank guided missile and other missile systems for land and air defence at Aero India.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), part of DRDO, is responsible for the design and development of the fifth-generation AMCA. The AMCA is envisioned as a multi-role, twin-engine stealth aircraft with advanced technologies such as an AI-powered Electronic Pilot and net-centric warfare systems.





