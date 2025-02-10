



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in February 2025 for talks with President Donald Trump, discussions will focus on defence cooperation, trade relations, and addressing China's growing economic and military influence.





A major topic will be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which is aimed to serve as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). IMEC is designed to connect India to Europe via the Middle East and is considered a transparent, market-driven initiative where participating nations maintain control over their infrastructure, unlike China's BRI, which has faced criticism for debt-trap diplomacy. The 4,500-kilometer trade route aims to cut transit times and includes new ports, rail networks, and energy projects for partner nations.





The Adani Group's involvement in IMEC, including its acquisition of a 70% stake in Israel's Haifa Port, is a crucial component. This strengthens India-Israel ties and provides India with a foothold in the Mediterranean. The Adani Group is also expanding into military drone production, semiconductors, and clean energy.





The $400 billion China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has raised concerns, potentially strengthening China's position in the Middle East and motivating India to build alternative supply chains and trade routes through IMEC.





Discussions will cover defence technology sharing, joint military exercises, and cybersecurity cooperation. India seeks advanced US military technology, including jet engine manufacturing, drone technology, and cyber defence systems.





Trade and investment discussions are expected to be a priority, with India hoping for the restoration of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) trade benefits that had been revoked by the previous Trump administration. A potential "limited scope" trade deal is also on the agenda. India has already reduced tariffs on some US imports, such as high-end motorcycles.





Increasing energy imports from the United States will be discussed. Recent changes to India’s nuclear laws are expected to attract US companies to participate in supplying reactors for large-scale power plants, and India is also looking to strengthen its partnership with the US in advanced nuclear technologies.





Situations in West Asia, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and Bangladesh are also expected to be discussed.





PM Modi is scheduled to interact with business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The US cabinet is expected to be present during the Modi-Trump summit.





