



President Trump has agreed to pause the implementation of tariffs on imports from Mexico for one month, following discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.





This decision was announced on February 3, 2025, just before the tariffs were set to take effect at midnight. The anticipated tariffs were initially proposed at a rate of 25% and were part of a broader strategy to address issues related to drug trafficking and illegal immigration.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the conversation with Sheinbaum as "very amicable" and highlighted that Mexico will deploy 10,000 National Guard personnel to its northern border as part of the agreement.





This deployment aims to curb the influx of fentanyl and unauthorized migrants into the United States. Sheinbaum confirmed the suspension of tariffs on social media, emphasizing that the dialogue was rooted in mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations.





Mexico's Commitments



Deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops to reinforce the northern border to combat fentanyl trafficking Joint security cooperation with U.S. authorities to disrupt drug cartels Immediate working groups established on security and trade



U.S. Concessions



Temporary tariff suspension through March 4, 202518 Commitment to address illegal arms trafficking into Mexico46 Agreement to continue trade negotiations



The deal follows escalating tensions after Trump's February 1 executive order imposing tariffs on all three North American trading partners. While Mexico secured a reprieve, Canada remains under tariff threat, with 25% duties still pending on most imports and 10% on energy products. Both nations had prepared retaliatory measures





The temporary halt allows for further negotiations led by U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, as they work towards a more comprehensive deal addressing both security and trade concerns.





ANI







