



As the IAF looks closely at the full package of choices available for its MRFA acquisition program, SAAB's Gripen offer is a complete package of capabilities to defeat the most advanced threats in a modern battlespace while ensuring future operational relevance.





According to Kent-Åke Molin , Head of the Gripen India campaign, "Gripen's exceptional capabilities align seamlessly with India's defence needs, offering advanced weapons, cutting-edge sensors, countermeasures systems and pilot-friendly Human-Machine Collaboration (HMC)."





What is critically important from an IAF point of view is the speed of delivery and the transfer of capabilities to the Indian industry to enable them not just to build the aircraft but also to take them to the next level.





Leveraging decades of experience in fighter jet production, SAAB combines state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies with highly efficient processes to ensure swift delivery of Gripen. Factors such as AI, Model-based development, additive manufacturing (AM), and 5-axis high-speed machining significantly reduce lead time.





"We offer an industrial programme that builds self-reliance and offers sustainable high-tech jobs while creating extensive business opportunities across India. Our proposal includes the transfer of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, the local production of aircraft components and engine assembly, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art Gripen Design Centre in Bangalore. The centre will harness local engineering talent for advanced avionics and software development. It will not just allow India to develop systems tailored to its specifications, but also ensure full control over its fighter systems, including the ability to execute upgrades and modifications," Kent-Åke says.





SAAB's technology transfer offer goes far beyond Gripen; it includes potentially supporting indigenous programmes like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Gripen's technology transfer offer also presents India with opportunities to build a global export centre. "We would like to position India as a potential export hub for Gripen E aircraft and related systems. Our proposal promises a self-reliant defence industry that supports itself and serves international markets as well," Kent-Åke concludes.





