



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in the United States for critical discussions with President Donald Trump regarding the second phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza. This visit marks Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump during his second term, highlighting the significance of US-Israel relations at this pivotal moment.





Netanyahu's discussions with Trump are centred on advancing the ceasefire that began on January 19, 2025, following a 15-month conflict. The initial phase has allowed for significant humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza and facilitated the exchange of hostages. The upcoming negotiations aim to secure the release of remaining hostages and establish a more permanent resolution to the conflict.





In addition to his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu is scheduled to confer with Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy, and later meet with military officials and congressional members. Topics on the agenda include strategies for countering Iranian influence in the region and addressing security concerns in Syria and Lebanon.





Netanyahu's political future is precarious, as he faces pressure from his far-right coalition partners who are critical of the ceasefire agreement. Some have threatened to leave the coalition if military operations against Hamas do not resume soon. The fragile nature of the ceasefire is underscored by Trump's comments expressing uncertainty about its durability.





The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 47,000 Palestinians reported dead since hostilities escalated. The humanitarian situation remains dire, necessitating ongoing international attention and support.





The visit by Netanyahu underscores both leaders' intent to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape while addressing immediate humanitarian needs and long-term security concerns in the region.





