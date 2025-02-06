



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The summit is scheduled for February 20-21. Rubio's decision is rooted in concerns over South Africa's policies, including land reforms and what he views as an "anti-American stance".





The G20 comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States.





Rubio voiced his concerns in a post on X, stating that South Africa is "doing very bad things," such as "expropriating private property" and using the G20 to promote "solidarity, equality, & sustainability," which he equates to "DEI and climate change". He emphasized that his duty is to advance America's national interests, not to "waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism".





Rubio's decision follows criticism from President Donald Trump, who has also targeted South Africa’s land policies and threatened to cut off US funding, deeming the country’s land reform efforts a "human rights violation". Trump stated that South Africa is "taking away land," "confiscating land," and doing "horrible things".





South Africa holds the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025. The G20 is composed of 19 countries and the European Union, representing 85% of global GDP, over 75% of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.





