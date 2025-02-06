



Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader, has strongly criticised former US President Donald Trump's idea to "take over" the Gaza Strip, calling it "bizarre" and "unacceptable". Ramesh expressed his disapproval on X, stating that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve sustainable peace in West Asia, fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people while ensuring Israel's security. He has urged the Modi government to clarify its position on the matter.





Trump's plan involves the U.S. taking control of Gaza, dismantling weapons, clearing destroyed buildings, and facilitating economic development. Trump argued that Gaza is currently a "demolition site" due to Israeli military action and should be rebuilt, potentially like a "riviera of the Middle East".





The proposal has been met with global reactions. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri described Trump's strategy as "ridiculous and absurd," warning it could destabilize the region. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said that the American stance aligns with the Israeli extreme right in displacing Palestinians and eliminating their cause.





Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) secretary-general Hussein al-Sheikh rejected any proposals to displace Palestinians. Palestinian UN delegation leader Riyad Mansour advocated for Palestinians in Gaza to return to their "original homes" in Israel.





The White House has since downplayed Trump's plan, clarifying that he has not committed any funds or troops to the proposal. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the U.S. will work with regional partners to reconstruct the region, but the President has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza.





