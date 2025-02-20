



GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment) a sister concern of DRDO is advancing its Kaveri engine program by planning to conduct tests on older TEJAS airframes. These tests are crucial for gathering performance data that will inform the development of the next-generation Kaveri 2.0 engine, which aims to achieve a thrust of 90 kN.





GTRE intends to validate the Kaveri engine's capabilities by using older TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Limited Series Production (LSP) airframes. This approach will help gather additional data necessary for refining the Kaveri 2.0 specifications.





The Kaveri 2.0 is designed to deliver significantly higher thrust compared to its predecessor, with projections of reaching 90 kN. This thrust level is essential for powering advanced variants of the TEJAS and other future combat aircraft, thereby reducing India's dependency on foreign engines.





The existing Kaveri engine generates approximately 49-51 kN of dry thrust, and with an afterburner, it is expected to achieve around 73-75 kN. While this is insufficient for newer models like the TEJAS MK-1A, it is suitable for programs such as the Rapid Personal Surveillance Aircraft (RPSA) UCAV and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) program.





The non-afterburning version of the Kaveri engine has been cleared for inflight testing, which will take place on a modified Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft in Russia. This phase aims to evaluate the engine's performance across various flight conditions and its integration with aircraft systems.





Successful trials on the TEJAS airframes are expected to provide valuable insights into the engine's operational capabilities, paving the way for the ambitious Kaveri 2.0 project and enhancing India's self-reliance in aerospace technology.





These developments signify a critical step towards achieving indigenous capabilities in military aviation, aligning with India's broader goals of defence self-sufficiency and technological advancement.





