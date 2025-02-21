



US President Donald Trump recently warned that "World War III is not far away," while emphasizing his administration's commitment to preventing such a conflict. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit in Miami on February 20, 2025, Trump highlighted ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine as contributing factors to this potential global conflict.





He asserted that if former President Joe Biden's administration had continued, the world would likely already be embroiled in World War-III.





Trump stated, "There's no profit for anyone in having World War III," and stressed his intention to end wars and restore peace globally. He expressed a desire to avoid further casualties, saying, "I want peace, and I don't want to see everybody being killed".





He also thanked Saudi Arabia for facilitating negotiations between the US and Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict, calling these discussions a significant step towards peace.





In his remarks, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to him as "a dictator without elections" and suggesting that he has failed in his leadership during the ongoing war.





He concluded by asserting that while the US would not engage directly in these conflicts, his administration would work to stop them and ensure that America remains powerful enough to deter any potential threats.





ANI







