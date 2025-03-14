Bangladesh has strongly refuted reports circulating in the Indian media about a recent alleged coup attempt by a Lieutenant General-ranked officer in the Bangladesh army. These reports claimed that Lt Gen Faizur Rahman, the Quarter Master General (QMG), was involved in a plot to stage a coup, allegedly due to his close ties with Pakistan.





However, both Bangladesh and Indian intelligence have dismissed these claims as "grossly wrong" and part of a "deliberate disinformation campaign" aimed at undermining Bangladesh's stability and the reputation of its armed forces.





The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate of the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence issued a statement condemning these reports as baseless and unfounded. It emphasized that any allegations of disunity or disloyalty within the army ranks are entirely fabricated and malicious.





Indian security officials also agreed with Dhaka's assertion, stating that the reports are false.





Despite these denials, some Indian media outlets reported that Lt Gen Faizur Rahman was placed under surveillance by Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman due to suspicions of a coup plot. These reports suggested that Rahman held secret meetings with Jamaat leaders and Pakistani diplomats, which raised concerns about his intentions.





The situation in Bangladesh has been volatile following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, after mass public protests in Dhaka. Since then, an interim government led by economist Muhammad Yunus has taken charge, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India congratulating Yunus on his assumption of office.





Despite the political upheaval, Bangladesh maintains that its army remains united and committed to its constitutional duties.





Agencies







