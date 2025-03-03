



A deadly gunfight erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on March 27, 2025, resulting in the deaths of three policemen and two terrorists. The encounter took place near Jakhole village, approximately 30 km from Hiranagar sector, where a previous gun battle occurred just days earlier.





This incident is part of a larger anti-terror operation that has been ongoing for four days, aimed at neutralising a group of terrorists believed to have infiltrated from Pakistan through tunnels.





The confrontation began when security forces, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a group of around five heavily armed terrorists in the forested Ghati Juthana area.





The initial exchange of fire led to injuries among several police personnel, including Special Police Officer Bharat Chalotra, who required hospitalisation but is reported to be in stable condition.





Reinforcements from the Army's special forces and other security agencies were deployed to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) during the intense firefight. Officials suspect that the terrorists involved may be the same group that escaped an earlier encounter in Sanyal village on March 23, where they had managed to evade capture.





The operation has involved extensive searches using advanced surveillance technology, including drones and UAVs, as security forces comb through the region to locate any remaining infiltrators. The ongoing violence highlights the persistent challenges faced by security personnel in the region as they continue their efforts against terrorism.





