



The following developments have been made under National Quantum Mission(NQM) since its launch:





The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has established four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs), in key technology verticals namely Quantum Computing at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; Quantum Communication at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in association with Centre for Development of Telematics, New Delhi; Quantum Sensing & Metrology at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Quantum Materials & Devices at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.





Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai has demonstrated 6-qubit quantum processor based on superconducting circuit technology.





Department of Space (DOS) has demonstrated free-space Quantum Key Distribution over a distance of 300m with real-time processing and live exchanges of quantum-secured text, images and video calls.





The four T-Hubs have been established under NQM in consortia that foster collaborative synergy among academic institutions, with a provision for the involvement of private industry to accelerate quantum technology development. These hubs bring together a total of 152 researchers from 43 institutions across India.





PIB







