



As the United States imposes tariffs on several countries, including Canada, China, and Mexico, India has chosen a cautious approach in the escalating trade tensions. Unlike its counterparts, which have responded with retaliatory tariffs and complaints to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India is focusing on strengthening its trade ties with the U.S. through a bilateral trade agreement.





The approach aims to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, increase market access, and deepen supply chain integration between the two nations.





The U.S. has been critical of India's high tariffs, with President Donald Trump labelling India as a "tariff king" and expressing intentions to impose reciprocal tariffs starting April 2.





However, India has signalled its willingness to lower tariffs in specific sectors, such as bourbon whiskey, wines, and electronic vehicles, as part of its Union budget for 2025-26.





This move is seen as an attempt to mitigate potential U.S. tariffs and foster a more favourable trade environment.





India's cautious stance is also driven by ongoing negotiations for a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which aims to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been engaged in discussions with U.S. counterparts to advance these talks, emphasizing the need for a mutually beneficial agreement.





Despite Trump's claims that India has agreed to slash tariffs, Indian officials have not confirmed any such agreement, maintaining a measured response to the tariff threats.





India's Cautious Approach





India's cautious approach to the U.S. tariff threats is likely to have several implications for its trade relations with the US:





By avoiding direct retaliation and instead focusing on negotiations, India may be able to secure better terms in a potential bilateral trade agreement. This approach allows India to maintain a dialogue with the U.S., which could lead to reduced tariffs on key Indian exports and improved market access.





India's key sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and automobiles, could face significant challenges due to U.S. tariffs. However, a cautious stance may help India negotiate specific relief for these sectors, potentially mitigating some of the negative impacts.





The ongoing trade tensions might prompt India to diversify its export markets beyond the U.S. This could involve exploring new trade agreements with other regions like Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where tariff barriers are less restrictive.





India's cautious approach allows it to maintain control over its trade policy while avoiding the broader risks associated with a full-fledged free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. This strategy helps India balance its economic interests with strategic autonomy.





The U.S. might continue to pressure India to lower tariffs on certain items, which could lead to further negotiations and potential concessions from India. This could result in a more balanced tariff structure between the two countries.





India's cautious approach is designed to navigate the complexities of U.S. trade policy while protecting its economic interests and maintaining a strategic relationship with the U.S.





Consequences





If India fails to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S., several potential consequences could arise:





The U.S. has already announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, which could significantly increase costs for Indian exporters. Without a trade deal, these tariffs might remain in place or even escalate, affecting sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automobiles.





A lack of agreement could limit India's access to the U.S. market, impacting key exports such as electrical machinery, precious stones, and apparel. This reduced access could lead to decreased trade volumes and competitiveness for Indian businesses.





Industries like automobiles and pharmaceuticals, which are crucial to India's economy, might face significant challenges due to higher U.S. tariffs. This could result in increased costs, reduced competitiveness, and potential job losses in these sectors.





Without a trade deal, India might need to accelerate its diversification of export markets to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs. This could involve establishing new trade agreements with other regions, which might require significant diplomatic and economic efforts.





Failure to reach a trade agreement could strain diplomatic relations between India and the U.S., potentially affecting cooperation in other areas such as defence, technology, and strategic partnerships.





Higher tariffs on Indian goods could lead to increased prices for U.S. consumers, affecting the affordability and supply chains of products like pharmaceuticals and textiles.





The absence of a trade deal would likely exacerbate trade tensions and economic challenges for both countries, emphasizing the need for continued negotiations and diplomatic engagement.





TOI News







