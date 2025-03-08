



India has concluded its massive naval combat exercise, TROPEX, which spanned three months and involved a significant deployment of military assets. The exercise included 65-70 warships, 10 submarines, and over 80 aircraft and helicopters, showcasing the Indian Navy's operational preparedness and war fighting capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





This extensive exercise was conducted against the backdrop of growing maritime collusiveness between China and Pakistan, which has heightened regional tensions.





TROPEX, or the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise, is a biennial event that integrates the Indian Navy's western and eastern fleets. It also involves substantial participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Coast Guard, emphasising inter-service coordination and joint operations. The exercise aimed to validate the Navy's core war fighting skills and ensure a synchronised response to protect national maritime security interests.





The deployment of key assets such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, guided-missile destroyers, and advanced aircraft like MiG-29K fighter jets and P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft underscored India's military capabilities. The exercise also featured participation from an infantry brigade of the Army and fighter jets from the IAF, further enhancing synergy and jointness among the services.





The conclusion of TROPEX comes at a time when China and Pakistan are increasingly engaging in joint naval exercises, such as the Sea Guardian series, which have become an annual feature in the Indian Ocean.





These exercises reflect a strategic intent by China to counter Indian and U.S. influence in the region. Meanwhile, Pakistan's naval modernisation efforts are partly driven by its perception of India's growing naval power and presence in the IOR. The ongoing maritime dynamics highlight the importance of exercises like TROPEX in maintaining regional security and readiness.





TOI News







